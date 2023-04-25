Suspended kindergarten teacher Oblačak | Info

In the kindergarten “Oblačak” on Zvezdara, the teacher pinched the finger of a child (2) by the door, after which she was suspended.

Child VC (2) was injured on April 20 in the Oblacak kindergarten when the teacher pinned his hand against the door. The child was brought to Tiršovo accompanied by his mother and a kindergarten teacher. The police investigation established that the teacher pinched the thumb of the child’s right hand while closing the metal door (gate).

Regarding the injury of a child in the “Oblačak” kindergarten, the Secretariat for Education issued the following statement:

“In the facility “Oblačak” within the PU “Zvezdar” on April 20, a child was injured when the teacher accidentally closed the door to the terrace and injured his right thumb. At the same time, the child was given first aid by a nurse on preventive health care and the Institute for Emergency Medical Assistance was called, where the doctor on duty advised that the child should be immediately taken to the University Children’s Clinic in Tiršova, accompanied by the parents.

The child, accompanied by his parents and two nurses from the “Zvezdar” PU, was taken to the University Children’s Clinic in Tiršova Street, and after the inspection, it was estimated that it is necessary toperformed a surgical intervention on the partially cut part of the cheekbone of the finger. On the same day, disciplinary proceedings were initiated, and the teacher was suspended until its completion.

During the procedure, all the circumstances will be determined and measures prescribed by law will be taken, and inspection supervision will be carried out by the city’s Educational Inspection, according to the announcement.

