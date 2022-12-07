Home World Suspicion that his employees are slow to do things Musk: I can’t wait to tie bombs on your heads – yqqlm
As the “world‘s richest man”, Musk is also a super CEO. After he started Twitter, he frantically laid off employees and exported “overtime culture”.As for the problem that the efficiency of employees in other companies is not high enough, Musk also sees it in his eyes and is anxious in his heart.

On December 7, according to people familiar with the matter, because the employees of the brain-computer interface company Neuralink did not act fast enough, Musk had repeatedly asked them to imagine the scene of “tied bombs on their heads” to encourage them to work harder.

A Neuralink ex-employee recalled,Musk has told employees that if they fail to move faster, he will detonate a “market failure” within the company. Many employees see this as a threat to “shut down.”

Musk also told employees in an email earlier this year that the company wasn’t moving fast enough, “This is driving me nuts!”

Internal documents and interviews with more than 20 current and former employees show that employees believe that Musk’s efforts to speed up the development of Neuralink technology led to erroneous experiments and increased the number of animals killed in the test. It is reported that experiments related to Neuralink have caused the death of about 1,500 animals.

Additionally, the USDA Inspector General is investigating Neuralink at the request of a federal prosecutor. The investigation focuses on whether Neuralink violated the Animal Welfare Act, which regulates how researchers treat and test animals.

