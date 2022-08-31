The Russian secret services may have infiltrated the German Ministry of Economy headed by Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. This is what the German media reported, explaining that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) is examining the situation of two senior officials of the Ministry of Economy who may have carried out espionage actions on behalf of Russia. The news, reported for the first time by Zeit, was also picked up by Handelsblatt, who learned of the possible presence of Russian spies from sources close to the security authorities. The two officials, reports Handelsblatt, work in a particularly sensitive area concerning the German government’s energy policy. The Ministry of Economy has entrusted the case to the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution after internal suspicions have arisen about the two officials.

The German Ministry of Economy did not want to comment on the case, Handelsblatt still explains. However, a spokesperson said: “We always follow up on all security-related information in close coordination with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and immediately implement all necessary measures, including in coordination with the Office for the protection of Constitution ». The ministry has been “in close contact with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution” since the beginning of the legislature, as it is clear that the ministry’s activity is “particular,” the spokesman added.

According to reports from Zeit, the officials attracted attention because they took a blatantly pro-Russian position in the proposals on the gas and energy policy. On issues such as the licensing of Nord Stream 2, the state intervention of Gazprom Germany and the bailout of Uniper, officials have regularly insisted on a different opinion from that of the federal government. As a result, the management of the German Ministry of Economy has activated the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which deals with counterintelligence. The Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution, reports Handelsblatt, said it sees “a persistently high risk” emanating from Russian espionage. The Constitution Protection Office checked the resumes of suspected ministry officials and found biographical anomalies, in one case a study trip to Russia, according to Berlin sources. The officers in charge examined the travel movements and verified whether the flights were exclusively for business purposes or whether there were any suspicious detours. Also examine private friendships and personal relationships with Russians. So far, however, no clear evidence has been found that this is in fact one or more spies.

The deputy chairman of the Bundestag secret service body, Roderich Kiesewetter, has sounded the alarm about possible Russian spying attempts in other ministries. “Of course this is just the tip of the iceberg, the espionage will also affect other ministries and institutions,” Kiesewetter told Handelsblatt. “So it can be assumed that Russia, with its hybrid approach and use of intelligence resources, has unfortunately had some success, especially in Germany.” In view of a possible Russian espionage activity at the Ministry of Economy, Kieswetter asked the federal government for clarification, explaining that the spying threat to Moscow by two senior officials “is plausible”. This suspicion must now be “verified and clarified immediately,” added Kieswetter. Even the foreign policy expert of the SPD, who said he was confident that the federal government will fulfill its reporting obligations to the secret services committee. Ralf Stegner, a member of the intelligence committee, expects the same thing. “I assume that the parliamentary monitoring committee will be informed promptly and confidentially of all developments in this process,” Stegner told Handelsblatt.