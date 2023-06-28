SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS: Chep and Riso Scotti save 290,000 kg of CO2 in 2022 – Companies

CHEP, a global supply chain solutions provider, says pallet pooling – a circular model of sharing and reusing pallets – is an important part of the response to national climate challenges.

Especially considering that in Italy today most consumer goods still travel in interchange mode, a model which requires a company to purchase its own pallet park and send its goods, obtaining an immediate or deferred exchange of pallets downstream .

As evidenced by the many years of collaboration between CHEP and Riso Scotti, a leading Italian food multinational in the sector, pallet pooling is, on the other hand, a concrete representation of the circular economy which favors the creation of more efficient supply chains with lower operating costs and less exploitation of natural resources .

By comparing the analysis of the life cycle of a CHEP pooled pallet with an interchanged pallet system, it can be concluded that CHEP and Riso Scotti, in 2022 alone, saved approximately 248,000 cubic decimeters of wood, avoiding the deforestation of over 290 trees needed to create pallets.

Furthermore, if the volumes of Riso Scotti products had been managed in interchange, there would have been additional CO2 emissions equal to approximately 290,000 kg, corresponding to seven truck journeys around the earth. Finally, pallet pooling has also favored a reduction in waste compared to the interchange system, equal to around 24,000 kg: a quantity of waste that would have filled as many as 5 trucks destined for disposal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

