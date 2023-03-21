Fočac have announced a duel with the biggest club of Republika Srpska.

Sutjeska and Borac will compete on Thursday (March 23) in in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Republika Srpska Cupwhich will also have a charitable character, given that the income from the tickets sold is intended for the construction of a memorial cross to the fallen soldiers of the Army of the Republika Srpska on Dub hill.

These two friendly clubs are linked by long-term cooperation, which is reflected in the fact that several footballers from Foča played for Borac – Milan Muminović, Dejan Rašević, Nikola Mojović, Vladan Danilović, and as a coach, the current president of Sutjeska Darko Vojvodić brought the title of Republika Srpska champion to the people of Banja Luka.

Sports director and captain of Sutjeska Nikola Mojović, who four years ago wore the jersey of the Banja Luka club and with him won a place in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, points out that it is an honor and a privilege for them to play against the biggest club in Srpska.

Mojović reminded that Borac was the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina two years ago and that it is safe to say that this club is the brand of Republika Srpska.

“As for this game, there will be no forgiveness on the field, emotions are aside and we will do our best to move on. Great respect to the people of Banja Luka, but we are not afraid of anyone on our field, including Borca“, said Mojović at the press conference.

Mojović added that the arrival of Darko Vojvodić as Sutjeska’s president brought positive energy to the club, and that the “Haveri” fan group also announced that they would come to the match against Borca, so a great atmosphere is expected at the stadium.

Zoran Obrenović, one of the constellation of young talented players, who got the opportunity to play in the first team of Sutjeska, says that it is an honor for them to play against the best team in Republika Srpska.

“We are going to win, as in every game. I would invite the ‘Havers’ to come, their support means a lot to us, and the reason is even more the nice gesture of our club to help build the memorial cross in DubObrenovic said.

President of Sutjeska Darko Vojvodić welcomed Borec, whom he says is always a welcome guest in Foča and deserves to be welcomed in the best possible way.

“Quality is on Borc’s side, but no one can take away our hope that we can show ourselves in the best possible light and prove that we are on the right path, that in some future we may also be on the trail of Borca”, states Vojvodić, adding that as a club they are obliged to give back to the local community everything it provides, so participation in the construction of the memorial cross is just one in a series of future steps of Sutjeska.

“I have to praise the mayor who invests a lot in sports and football, and we are here to justify the invested funds in the best way.“, Vojvodic said.

The match between Sutjeska and Borc will be played at the City Stadium on Thursday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m., and the ticket price is three convertible marks, and the winner of this match will play in the quarter-finals of the Cup against Slavia from East Sarajevo.

As previously announced, a memorial cross will be built on the Dub hill above Foča for Serbian fighters from the Prevrać settlement in Foča who died in the war from 1992 to 1995.

The cross will be about 15 meters high, and it will be built together, on land donated by the municipality, by the local community of Dušanovo and the Organization of Families of Fallen Fighters.

