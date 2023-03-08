It happened in Houston: a 38-year-old was driving the car with two passengers on board

(LaPresse) Nathan Reeves had just finished recording his podcast in a café in Houston, United States, when an SUV crashed into the window of the room where he was located. Driving the car, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was a 38-year-old with two passengers on board. The woman ran a red light, hitting a Ford Escape before crashing. Police confirmed that no one present in the café was injured. (Lapresse)