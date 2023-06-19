Home » Suzana Mančić admitted that she cheated on men | Entertainment
by admin
Suzana Mančić on male-female relationships, admitted that she was unfaithful to some partners.

One of the most beautiful Serbian presenters and the famous “lotto girl” Suzana Mančić has been in a harmonious marriage since 2018 with the Greek Simeon Ocomokos who lives in Athens, and she has spoken to the media about their love “at a distance” on several occasions.

After MONDO announced what her chosen one looks like, Suzana spoke about her emotions again, but this time she also remembered her previous loves. As she admitted, she was unfaithful to certain partners, which she also wrote about in her book.

“I didn’t really cheat on everyone, sometimes my hair stands up when I see all the headlines. But what can you do?! Okay, I cheated, so what, but not to the extent that I came across as an angry unbeliever. When I loved, I was faithful, when I was burning with love, it didn’t occur to me to look left or right, and maybe I should have,” she said.

She then revealed how her husband reacted to what was written:

“He didn’t read it, probably someone did it for him because the book wasn’t translated into English. By the way, Simica asked me a little, like this, like that… What am I going to do, that’s how my life was! As many challenges as there were, I’m an angel. I can’t see my wings.”


