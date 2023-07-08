Suzana Mančić on marriage with Simeon | Entertainment

With Suzana Mančić, there is no jealousy and everyone has their own freedom, so she believes that this is why she manages to maintain a successful marriage with Simeon Ocomokos.

“If you love me, you will be with me. Otherwise, if you don’t love me, go, bro. No one forces you to be with someone, except for love. If I’m good to you, you won’t look for someone else,” believes Suzana Mančić, who is one of those women who don’t like to control their partner and ask him where he is and what he’s doing while they’re apart.

“We’ve managed to be together for twenty-something years, even though we don’t live that married, classic life together. I think he respects the professional in me as much as I respect him and his work. I understand him and I don’t ask him questions about where he is, what he is and who he is“, revealed Suzana, who also answered the question of whether she took more risks in her life in love or in work.

“I took risks in my business because of love. Several times I made big cuts in my career because I fell in love. I fall in love and just leave. I’m gone, but I’m not sorry“, said Suzana with a smile on her face, who revealed how she manages to keep smiling even when she has problems.



“We all have worries, but it’s easier to deal with life and problems if you make fun of life a little. You make jokes about yourself, then everything is easier in your life”, believes the host, who still captivates with charisma as she did in the former Yugoslavia, when she was considered one of the most desirable women on the public scene.

“I feel like a star. I’ve lasted so long, grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers, fathers and children know me. I’ve been present in many houses and families for generations, only stars can do that. It’s a good thing it didn’t take me away. I remained normal“, said Mančić, whose childhood did not indicate that she would become a public figure.

“My mother, who is deceased, used to say: ‘Oh my God, child, when did you become like this? You were a tomboy, wherever I put you, that’s where I find you’. I was very shy, but I guess she through this job, that other side of my personality came to the fore“, explained Suzana Mančić.

