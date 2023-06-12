Home » Suzana Mančić without makeup | Entertainment
Suzana Mančić without makeup | Entertainment

by admin
Suzana Mančić showed what she looks like when she takes all the makeup off her face, this is a real “Lotto girl” today.

Izvor: Kurir TV screenshot

The famous “Lotto Girl”, Suzana Mančić, used to be one of the most popular personalities in the area of ​​the former Yugoslavia, because of which men lost their minds, and even today her appearance and appearance in public is no less noticeable.

It is known that she takes great care of her physical condition and appearance, so many place her on the list of the greatest ladies on the domestic stage. Mostly we always see her dressed up and made up, but considering that Suzana uses social networks, followers have the opportunity to see it in the home edition as well.

She surprised them with courage and confidence when she published a picture showing her face without makeup, and the photo was taken in the morning hours. And, most importantly, without beauty applications and Photoshop.

Here’s one when I get up. I’m cold. I’m hungry. It’s raining again… Where’s the coffee?“, wrote Suzana Mančić with the photo.

Source: Instagram/suzanamancicofficial

“And without a bit of makeup, one of the most beautiful and nicest TV faces”, “Let’s see them pumped up to show themselves in the morning when they get up, although they certainly don’t get up until noon”, “Without complexes, without prejudices, normal, etc… all the best “, “Dama prava”, “You are beautiful even when you stand up, and the most important thing is your smile, and that is childish and positive in you”, are just some of the comments.

She admitted that she’s not a person who likes to exercise, so she found an alternative, and listen to what it’s all about.


00:57

“I DISCOVERED AN APPARATUS WHICH HELPED ME A LOT FOR BORING AND TIGHTENING BECAUSE I’M NOT A PERSON WHO LIKES TO EXERCISE!” Suzana Mančić on the secret of appearance
Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community FAMOUS LIFE and be up to date every day!

