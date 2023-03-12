Home World Suzana Mančić’s sister died Entertainment
World

Suzana Mančić’s sister died Entertainment

by admin
Suzana Mančić’s sister died Entertainment

Suzana Mančić announced on social networks that she lost a close person who was a great support to her.

Izvor: YouTube/AmiG Show

Sister Suzana Mančić has passed awayand the presenter shared this sad news with her friends on social Instagram and said goodbye to her loved one with a painful message.

“The show must go on… Do you know what life looks like for those of us who are in show business? There’s hair, there’s make-up, glitter shines under the spotlight, we smile… But there’s no make-up for sadness in the eyes. Yesterday I recorded three shows, and my soul was crying because I knew that someone close and dear to me was leaving forever. My sister Dusica. Amen”, Suzana wrote.

They were, she says, very close, and her sister is a great support, so the whole family is inconsolable after her sudden departure.

Suzana Mančić recently spoke openly about all the bad things she went through, and she believes that there are very few happy moments in life. There are also difficult situations in her life – a difficult childhood, three abortions, the death of her parents, at the beginning of 2023 another big loss… all this left its mark on the famous presenter, but she still wears a recognizable smile.

“The career I had, I still have it now, but first of all I was a Yugoslav star. Everything that needs to happen to you, happens to you. Your boyfriend leaves you before the wedding, you lose your parents, you get married, then you want children, then you lose once , then twice, then three times. These are all difficult moments that accompany every living being. We need to come to terms with loss and overcome it, it’s a big thing. When you get thrown, when you fall in the mud, your knees bleed, you have to take a deep breath , to come to terms with who you are, what you are, to get up and move on,” said Suzana, who once said that it happened to her everything she didn’t want in life.

See also  Ukraine Russia, news on today's war

(WORLD)

You may also like

water emergency, new supply points and home service...

Iran: over 100 arrested for poisoning schoolgirls

Xbox confirms its presence at E3, but only...

Iran: over 100 arrests for poisoned schoolgirls. The...

Twelve years after the “3.11” earthquake in Japan,...

The Tallest Man On Earth thrills us at...

Raphael Mechoulam, pioneer of marijuana studies has died:...

Britain’s reactions to the collapse of Silicon Valley...

Cocaine and heroin hidden in the spare wheel:...

Ape car-motorcycle collision in Villagrazia di Carini, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy