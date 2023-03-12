Suzana Mančić announced on social networks that she lost a close person who was a great support to her.

Izvor: YouTube/AmiG Show

Sister Suzana Mančić has passed awayand the presenter shared this sad news with her friends on social Instagram and said goodbye to her loved one with a painful message.

“The show must go on… Do you know what life looks like for those of us who are in show business? There’s hair, there’s make-up, glitter shines under the spotlight, we smile… But there’s no make-up for sadness in the eyes. Yesterday I recorded three shows, and my soul was crying because I knew that someone close and dear to me was leaving forever. My sister Dusica. Amen”, Suzana wrote.

They were, she says, very close, and her sister is a great support, so the whole family is inconsolable after her sudden departure.

Suzana Mančić recently spoke openly about all the bad things she went through, and she believes that there are very few happy moments in life. There are also difficult situations in her life – a difficult childhood, three abortions, the death of her parents, at the beginning of 2023 another big loss… all this left its mark on the famous presenter, but she still wears a recognizable smile.

“The career I had, I still have it now, but first of all I was a Yugoslav star. Everything that needs to happen to you, happens to you. Your boyfriend leaves you before the wedding, you lose your parents, you get married, then you want children, then you lose once , then twice, then three times. These are all difficult moments that accompany every living being. We need to come to terms with loss and overcome it, it’s a big thing. When you get thrown, when you fall in the mud, your knees bleed, you have to take a deep breath , to come to terms with who you are, what you are, to get up and move on,” said Suzana, who once said that it happened to her everything she didn’t want in life.

