Suzana Perić the most common mistake of Serbs in dressing | Magazine

What mistakes do we make when it comes to dressing and what should we have in our wardrobe, revealed fashion designer Suzana Perić.

Source: Shutterstock.com/Luca Ponti/Prva TV/Printscreen

How much has fashion changed in Serbia? What is our reputation when it comes to dressing up and where do we go wrong the most? There are fashion pieces that each of us should have in our wardrobe, points out fashion designer Suzana Perić. While guesting in “Jutru” on Prva, she revealed what we choose to make the right impression, why men in Serbia have improved their fashion style to a great extent, and what kind of materials we should choose.

“I think that now, after 29 years of intensive work in fashion, I can say that Serbian fashion has achieved enormous results in the last 7-8 years. Not only do our creators appear at all world events, but the quality has also been shown. More and more world stars want our creators. When I started, it was terrible. It couldn’t have written ‘Made in Serbia’, it was a shame. I was then placed in Germany, Italy and France. At the beginning of my career, we supplied 45 facilities, which I had to stop, because I did not have the possibility to export from my country. Today I proudly represent Serbia, and only then the brand,” said Suzana Perić and pointed out that fashion pieces by creators are far better than those we buy in boutiques.

“I have to brag and say that female presenters are among the first to buy and wear our brands. People need to gain a little more awareness that what we produce is not only better because of creativity, but also because of quality. It was made ten minutes from the creation itself. Awareness must be spread,” said the fashion designer.

When asked how she evaluates the fashion style of Serbs, Suzana Perić answered:

“Serbs dress very well. In one period, we mixed a lot of things, we ran to buy a hundred cheap brands, to wear everything that was trendy, but that balanced out after the corona. Now, when we go out into the city, we don’t know where to look first .There are not so many enormous bounces, especially the male world. They dress very well, you know exactly the difference in dress codes. There aren’t that many failures on stage either, it’s simply good,” said Suzana Perić and revealed where we’re going wrong:

“It is mandatory that we have different combinations and to know what’s for the morning, afternoon, evening. We have to have some difference, it is not possible to have the same combination during the day and in the evening. We should have a basic white shirt, with a collar, without sleeves, two or three suits that we can combine, and every woman must have a skirt below the knee – black, beige and pink or orange. If our wardrobe is only black and dark, we will look like we are dressed the same every day. You need to be authentic,” advised the fashion designer.

It doesn’t matter if it’s polyester or silk, Suzana Perić pointed out and explained why.

“What I am going to say now is the pure truth. Sometimes polyester costs the same, even more, than silk itself. Silk or natural material has its weight and elegance, but also its disadvantages. It gets crowded, we sweat more, it doesn’t fall as it should. It is important to adapt the design. It is important that it is a good composition, but the best combination of everything is for a dress,” said the fashion designer and added:

“We in Serbia definitely like asymmetry. I respect it, but personally I don’t like it. Our women from 40 years old and above like it the most, young girls like an accentuated silhouette, pleats, and from 30 to 40 they like ‘Carrie Bradshaw’ dresses. Extreme shoulders are very popular, our Serbian women can express it. Our women are authentic,” says Suzana Perić.

