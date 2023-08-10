Svetislav Pešić after Serbia’s defeat by Italy | Sports

Serbia coach Svetislav Pešić said after the defeat against Italy that we needed this kind of game.

Serbia was defeated in the second match of the “Acropolis Cup” in Athens by of Italy 89:88, and the selector Svetislav Pešić he was not satisfied with what he saw at the match. He said after the match that both teams had a great match and that the team needed this kind of match.

“A very good game by both teams. We needed a game like tonight’s against Italy in preparation for the World Cup. Against a team that has continuity”Pešić began the press conference.

He praised Italy and pointed out that it is a team that has been playing together for a long time and knows what it wants on the field. As for our game, he had to point out that there were mistakes, especially in transition.

“A very experienced team that has been together for three seasons in a row. For us, like yesterday, it was warm and cold. From very good decisions in defense and attack, then we lost continuity in defense. Tonight I don’t think this is an excuse, but we are talking about transition defense which is our first goal in the whole match. That is very important for us, how we react. Yesterday it was great, only 6 points in transition, and now Italy gave 23 points in the first 5-6 seconds of attack”emphasized the experienced coach.



He also mentioned the match with Greece, which was won, but it required a lot of energy and exhausted our boys.

“A very strong match yesterday, we invested a lot of energy. Tonight we played well in some moments in attack. We didn’t stand still, but Italy who play together, who know each other, always find an extra pass. We had an uncertain match with Italy, we had good decisions We didn’t give open shots, but it’s important for me that we didn’t give up and that we had a situation where we could win the match. For us, the most important thing is to have a match like tonight, with high intensity, to fight for every ball and that is important to us.“, he concluded.

At the end, he was asked what was needed for the Serbian team to fix, and he was very clear. Without offensive rebounding and defense in transition, victories will not come. “The part in which games are won is defense and defensive rebounding. If you see in the last quarter, Italy took shots for three, and we didn’t build the basket well and they took five offensive rebounds. This means that our base is transitional defense and that we control the opponent’s offensive jump. That is the next thing we will work on, without it everything is difficult,” he pointed out at the end.

