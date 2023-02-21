The coach of the Serbian basketball team, Svetislav Pešić, showed his authority in a humorous way at an open training for the media of the national team of Serbia before the meetings with the selections of Greece and Great Britain.

“Kari” was sitting courtside waiting for his turn to talk to the media, then he stood up, blew his whistle and shouted “it’s over, it’s over”. Ristić immediately turned around, looked at the selector and then raised his hand as a sign of apology. “Excuse me, I have to go,” Dušan said and went to the dressing room, while Pešić was walking towards the journalists.

Before his forced departure, Dušan was able to answer a few questions from journalists. One victory in the matches against Greece and Great Britain is enough for Serbia to qualify for the World Cup.

“We are all preparing just for that one game against Greece, we will go into it as ready as possible. The Greeks have already qualified for the World Cup and their roster is made up of a lot of young players, but even so, I believe that they will certainly not just give up and let us play easily, but will try to impose themselves on their coach for some further games. We expect a tough game against an opponent who will be motivated, but as I said, we are not thinking about those calculations, but simply just to win that first game and then we will see how we go on.”

Then he went on about the importance of the victory in Athens, because that way they would finish the whole work regarding the placement and wait for the next game more relieved:

“Well, for sure, I think that is the goal, to provide it as soon as possibleto be one hundred percent qualified for the World Cup because then it will hopefully be easier.”

And then there was a call from coach Pešić, so Ristić had to leave and join his teammates.

The Serbian national team will be denied the services of our players from the Euroleague for this match, while the players of CSKA Moscow will be denied Nikola Milutinov and Dejan Davidovac be obliged to return to the club immediately after the match with Greece.