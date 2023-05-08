Svetislav Pešić on foreigners in the Serbian national team | Sports

The world champion with the national team of Yugoslavia commented on the trend of naturalization of basketball players.

Source: MN PRESS

In 2023, the Serbian national basketball team will participate in the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, and the coach Svetislav Pešić a few months before the tournament he is already “assembling the team”. Many are interested in whether Nikola Jokić will respond to the invitation, what is the situation with Vladimir Lučić, whether the representative career is over for Miloš Teodosić and Nemanja Bjelica… The question of foreigners is always relevant!

That’s why the selector Pešić specifically referred to that detail. Could the Serbian national basketball team go to a major competition for the first time “reinforced”, with one naturalized player who would add quality to the national team. Many national teams have already decided on such a move, and coach Pešić says that Serbia has also made that step in other sports!

“We have to understand that we live in a global world. The whole world plays with strangers. We also have a lot of foreigners in Serbia in other national teams. People who know basketball, I live with them, they already put pressure in their own way for one of the foreigners to play for the national team“, said Pešić and added:

“With us, it is because we are a country of basketball. It is known how popular basketball is in Serbia. You can see it through the Euroleague, there is a lot of interest from the audience, not only partisans. It is an interesting topic. I say, day by day popularity is increasing, perhaps due to the influence of the NBA and Jokić. Today, everyone watches it, even when it’s at two, three, four after midnight. Our potential is decreasing, we have to say that. And as a country, we are smaller, and therefore by the number of players. Since my arrival here, we have received ten foreigners each, so they played for Zvezda and Partizan.”

Experienced Pešić is on this visit mentioned Partizan captain Kevin Panter, as one of the most serious candidates for the Serbian jersey. However, for now it does not seem to him that it is achievable for the American born in the Bronx to become an “eagle” and play side by side with Micić, Bogdanović, Kalinić or Jokić.

“All the countries of the former Yugoslavia, they have been playing with foreigners for years in the European Championship. Spain, Greece, Turkey have a foreigner. They also want a reserve. It will be difficult for us while I am the selector, not because I don’t want it, but because in that position, I don’t see who could contribute more than our players. I think especially for Panther, if I were to call him, then I would have to have someone from Zvezda as well, because we look at everything on a case-by-case basis. And that would be two. This is not allowed according to FIBA ​​rules. Anything can happen… I don’t think we will need it for the World Cup. But that will happen one day, for sure,” concluded coach Svetislav Pešić.