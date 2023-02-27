Svetislav Pešić talked about Mundobasket, but also Miloš Teodosić.

Source: MN Press

Svetislav Pešić with the Serbian national team qualified for the World Championship. The hard way, after a lot of tension and nervousness, Great Britain was defeated in Belgrade and the goal was achieved. After everything that happened in “Pionir”, the experienced coach talked about it, but also about Miloš Teodosić.

“”Is it a challenge? For the first time, as a coach, I am facing a new, for me new, competition system. You face a lot of things that depend not only on you, but also on everyone else. There were different things. Then I hear, there Pešić is negotiating with Nebojš Čović, Željko Obradović, Zoran Savić. We don’t negotiate with anyone, we talk. A difficult situation for us, the longest qualification, not to repeat myself, we had over 40 players who played in those qualifications, there is no continuity, it is absolute, not creation, but improvisation. There’s no time for anything. You wrote about it, I’m not criticizing, I’m just noticing that you don’t think I’m attacking. Pešić got reinforcements, five or six players come from the Euroleague. I fainted when I read that! As soon as they came, it was over, it shouldn’t be played at all,” said Pešić.

Then there was the question about Teodosić, since before the European Championship the selector decided that Miloš would not be part of the team, the question followed whether this is also the case with Mundobasket. “Listen, I said at the time that no one was removed, excluded or crossed out. The team is made up of the players I listed, who meet the criteria. Experience, youth, continuity to be made. We already have it in the plan, which players will be, the season is long, we will see what will happen. I would not like questions to be asked if it is presented differently, they have been asked and answered a long time ago, there is no need for that. It is finished with those questions. You have 40 players who have passed the qualifications.” Pesic is clear.