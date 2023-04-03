Home World Svetislav Pešić visiting Nikola Jokić | Sport
World

Svetislav Pešić visiting Nikola Jokić | Sport

by admin
Svetislav Pešić visiting Nikola Jokić | Sport

Serbia coach Svetislav Pešić is visiting the best Serbian basketball player

Source: MN PRESS

Nikola Jokic has not yet made it official that he will play at World Cup for Serbia, but judging by the last photo – that possibility is quite real! The best basketball player in the world met at his home with the coach of Serbia, Svetislav Pešić, who sat down at the table with Jokić and his brother, and apparently they were in a great mood. All Serbian fans hope that this means only one thing – that the MVP will play for the national team in Asia, at the World Cup from August 25 to September 10.

Those who follow basketball more intensively will guess which game Jokić and Pešić were watching, because Nikola’s team is “Joker” from Sombor. defeated KK Pirot and qualified for the Basketball League of Serbia. And surely everyone knows that Svetislav Pešić has been one of the most famous people from Piro for decades.

Jokić said yes at the end of last month he is not yet thinking about whether he will play for Serbia in Asia. “It’s important that we qualified, that’s the most important thing. It’s a long way off and I’m not thinking about it yet, I’ll make a decision about it over the summer,” Jokic told “Voice of America”.

See also  All walks of life in Hong Kong: The policy address pragmatically responds to social concerns and opens a new chapter for Hong Kong's future - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

F1 GP Australia, Verstappen: “Contact Hamilton? Regulation ignored”

War in Ukraine, Medvedev against Zelensky: God will...

Saudi Arabia will invite Bashar al-Assad to the...

The architect of the peace in Northern Ireland:...

vince Medvedev in due set

Daily horoscope for April 3, 2023 | Magazine...

The rat running around and bathing in the...

Crowd in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis welcomed...

Graham Potter left Chelsea | Sport

Parliamentary elections in Finland | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy