Serbia coach Svetislav Pešić is visiting the best Serbian basketball player

Source: MN PRESS

Nikola Jokic has not yet made it official that he will play at World Cup for Serbia, but judging by the last photo – that possibility is quite real! The best basketball player in the world met at his home with the coach of Serbia, Svetislav Pešić, who sat down at the table with Jokić and his brother, and apparently they were in a great mood. All Serbian fans hope that this means only one thing – that the MVP will play for the national team in Asia, at the World Cup from August 25 to September 10.

Those who follow basketball more intensively will guess which game Jokić and Pešić were watching, because Nikola’s team is “Joker” from Sombor. defeated KK Pirot and qualified for the Basketball League of Serbia. And surely everyone knows that Svetislav Pešić has been one of the most famous people from Piro for decades.

Jokić said yes at the end of last month he is not yet thinking about whether he will play for Serbia in Asia. “It’s important that we qualified, that’s the most important thing. It’s a long way off and I’m not thinking about it yet, I’ll make a decision about it over the summer,” Jokic told “Voice of America”.