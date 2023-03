MOSCOW – The court of the city of Minsk condemned the former presidential candidate of Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to 15 years of ordinary penal colony. Similar sentences were also handed down to the former Minister of Culture of Belarus, Pavel Latushkoand some members of the Coordination Council of the opposition, Maria Moroz, Olga Kovalkova e Sergei Dylevskyrespectively 18 years in prison for the first, twelve for the remaining three.