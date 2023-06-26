Swans, review of his album The Beggar (2023)

Authors of the most resounding and ambitious albums that rock has provided us in the past decade, Michael Gira’s formation continues its journey, with more than four decades behind it, and it does so through another essential work to add to its Already, in itself, an intimidating ode to eternal noise.

Medieval rock, post-jazz, extreme noise, folk baroque, ambient, slowcore. The formula patented by Gira and his team transcends hybrid genres. There is no terrain that sounds marked by the imprints that define the genres. To understand us, Swans they sound like Swans. Not surprisingly, it is one of the few groups today that could be labeled in the style file as Swans. And point. So it happens again in this new Egyptian opera, entitled “The Beggar”. For her, aggressiveness has been reduced to the maximum, only fully present in “The Memorious”the last step of eleven masterpieces strung together over two hours, with even a forty-three-minute theme, such as “The Beggar Lover” (Three)which could justify entire discographies.

What we have here can remind us of an astral version of Popol Vuh interpreting songs by the late Bob Dylan or Leonard Cohen. Wet dream that obeys the search for the soul by a guy who no longer has anything to prove, who has already given us some of the bravest and most fascinating works in the history of rock. No more no less. However, no one should expect a record on the decline, written by someone who is already in his seventies, far from it. “The Beggar” is an instant classic, through which Swans they sound more ethereal and beautiful than ever. The beauty irradiated by subjects like “Michael Is Done” or the title of the album is only available to those who cling to art as a purpose of life or death, of redemption and resurrection in replay.

In times of fast-food consumption, Spotify algorithms, contextualized revivals and chronic immediacy, “The Beggar” It is a miracle. A spit on the forms of behavior that determine our tastes today. Undoubtedly, a work that, in its continuous crepuscular mantra, takes us on a one-way journey into the bowels of an intelligent, cosmic and, definitely, cathedral sound.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

