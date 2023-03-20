Home World Swap old jewelry for new at Vivara’s Golden Week – MONDO MODA
Swap old jewelry for new at Vivara’s Golden Week – MONDO MODA

Swap old jewelry for new at Vivara's Golden Week – MONDO MODA
vivara is promoting the traditional “Gold Week” action with the aim of stimulating the circular economy and conscious consumption through the exchange of old jewelry for new ones. Until April 2, customers will be able to take old pieces, from any brand, generating credits that can be used to purchase new jewelry, watches, accessories and Life by Vivara.

The evaluation is done on the spot and the credit will be immediately available for new purchases, which must be used on the same day. The quotation is considered the daily value of 24k gold, discounting the value of the alloy, since the weight is valued at 15% more than the market value.
The action, carried out only on jewelry in 18k or 24k gold, by carrying out a gold evaluation test, is valid only for Vivara’s physical stores.

