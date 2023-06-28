Sweden: a demonstration with the burning of the Koran authorized

Swedish police have authorized a protest in which one of the organizers decided to burn a Koran outside Stockholm’s main mosque today, at the start of the three-day Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, an incident which threatens to further inflame relations with Turkey while Sweden’s entry into NATO is being discussed.

The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on the burning of the Koran, following the burning of the Muslim holy book outside the Turkish embassy, ​​which sparked weeks of protests in January. calls for a boycott of Swedish products and further blocked Sweden’s candidacy

