Sweden, after the Koran it will now be the Bible and Torah that will be burned in Stockholm. Netanyahu: “Shameful decision”

Two weeks after the burning of the Koran it will now be one Bible to be set on firestill a Stockholmthis time in front ofIsraeli Embassy and precisely on the sacred day of the Jewish rest, the Saturday. At the moment there are not many details relating to the fire that will take place tomorrow, July 15, except that the request was presented by a thirty-year-old as a symbolic act “for free speech” and which the Stockholm police conceded the authorization. It is not clear whether a Bible or the Jewish Torah will be burned, but the announcement of the gesture has sparked off controversy and Diplomatic incidentwith the chief rabbi Israeli David Lau who wrote to the Swedish premier Ulf Krtistersson officially asking to prevent desecration. “An act of pure hatred” – declared the head of state Isaac Herzog al Times of Israel – “I totally condemn the permission granted by Sweden to burn sacred books. As president of the state of Israel, I condemn the burning of the Koran, sacred to Muslims around the world, and I am now saddened that the same fate awaits a Hebrew Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people.” Words of condemnation also from the president Netanyahuwho talks about on Twitter “A shameful decision”.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel belonging to ultra-Orthodox party Shas sent a letter toSwedish ambassador to Israel Erik Ullenhag in which he recalls the admonition of Heinrich Heine. “Where books burn, people will burn too”words that then materialized – the minister wanted to underline – “in the following years” of the Shoah. Indignant words also from Israeli Arab MP Ahmed Tibiwho after condemning similar gestures against “sacred texts of any religion” said he found relief at least in the fact that in Sweden “Jewish and Muslim religious are fighting side by side to prevent the burning of a Bible”.

