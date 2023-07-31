Sweden and Denmark want to limit protests where the Koran is burned

The governments of Sweden and Denmark they are evaluating the possibility of banning protests involving the burning of the Koran or other religious texts, after several copies of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, had been burned in recent weeks in front of mosques or foreign embassies in the capitals of the two villages.

These episodes have caused strong protests throughout the Islamic world and several official reactions from the governments of Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Jordan and Turkey, among others. For Muslims, the Koran is the direct expression of the sacred word of Allah and any behavior that does not respect it is considered highly offensive.

Five copies of the Koran were burned in Copenhagen on Sunday. Last week, also in Copenhagen, two far-right activists destroyed a copy of the book in front of the Iraqi embassy.

Last month in Sweden, Salwan Momika, a man of Iraqi origin with asylum seeker status and resident in the country, burned some pages of the Koran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque, and also placed a slice of bacon (the pig is an animal considered impure by Muslims). A few days later, a few dozen people stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, to ​​protest against the decision to authorize that demonstration.

In reality, the demonstration had initially been banned by the Swedish police due to possible security risks: however, following an appeal by Momika, a court had decided to cancel the police decision arguing that the security risks were not such to prevent the right to burn the Koran, within the rights guaranteed by freedom of expression.

In January there had been a similar demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, when the right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan had burned the Koran: that fire had caused great controversy and protests in Turkey, and the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had threatened that he would not ratify Sweden’s entry into NATO, a decision he had opposed for months accusing the Swedish government of supporting and welcoming members of some Kurdish organizations that Turkey (as well as most Western countries) believes terrorists.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden have always tried to distance yourself by the fires of the Koran calling them deeply offensive acts committed by a few individuals who do not represent the values ​​of their societies. But after the repetition of the episodes, the protests they have caused in Islamic countries and the announced emergency meeting that should take place today between the foreign ministers of some Islamic countries to discuss a common response, a more concrete intervention has been announced.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said such protests promote extremism and pose a threat to national security. He then added that he wanted to find a legal way to limit demonstrations in which “other countries, other cultures and religions are insulted”, demonstrations “which could have significant negative consequences for Denmark”.

While reiterating that freedom of expression is a fundamental value, he admitted that these protests have reached a level where Denmark “is seen as a country that facilitates insult and denigration”. The Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, said he shared the Danish government’s analysis and the need for intervention, specifying that he had “started to analyze the legal situation in order to consider measures to strengthen national security and the security of Swedes in Sweden and in the world“.