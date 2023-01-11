Listen to the audio version of the article

With an eye to the historic request to join NATO, Sweden has launched a campaign to promote its role in the future European security order, ensuring that the change of posture in the defense sector is “all-round”. On the occasion, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson explained that he was confidently awaiting Turkey’s approval of his country’s accession to the military organisation.

“We want to help make the European Union a stronger and more coherent geopolitical player,” explained Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, speaking to a group of Brussels journalists at the start of the six-month Swedish presidency of the EU. In the wake of the Russian war in Ukraine, “we have decided on a radical 360-degree change in our security paradigm”. First of all, “we want to put into practice the recent decisions on military mobility among the armed forces of the Twenty-seven”.

Entry into NATO, increase in military spending, compulsory military service



In the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Sweden has applied to join NATO, reneging on decades of neutrality in foreign policy. At the same time it has decided since 2015 on a gradual increase in military spending which will reach 2% of gross domestic product by 2026. In the meantime, it has reintroduced compulsory military service. After closing it with the Fall of the Wall, Stockholm has also reopened the military base on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Here in Stockholm, the war in Ukraine has “an existential value”, explained Prime Minister Kristersson. There is real fear that Moscow may decide to further expand its sphere of influence, beyond Ukraine or Belarus. On the other hand, Sweden and Russia have a common history of wars and battles, particularly in the early 18th century when the Swedish empire was defeated by Peter the Great’s troops and lost control of the Baltic region.

Caution on permanent military bases



Asked about the possibility that Sweden will accept permanent military bases as well as nuclear weapons once it joins NATO, Defense Minister Pàl Jonson wanted to be cautious: «There are no expectations in this sense on the part of our allies. And there is no need for us at this moment.” That said, in addition to the increase in military spending, the Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén signaled that “we have strengthened the posture of our armed forces”.

The Swedish general added that in changing its security model, Sweden must also understand how it would be able to motivate citizens to fight. The aspect is not trivial for a country that has decided to turn the page and abandon decades of neutral foreign policy. Furthermore, according to the military himself, among the weaknesses that have emerged in the Russian strategy in Ukraine are the difficulties in logistics and in accessing Ukrainian airspace, but also the motivation of the troops.