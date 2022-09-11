Home World Sweden, elections: left ahead in exit polls but extreme right boom
Sweden, elections: left ahead in exit polls but extreme right boom

It is head to head in Sweden between the two center-left and center-right coalitions. At the close of the polls, the first exit polls reward the Social Democrats of the outgoing premier Magdalena Andersson, in the lead with 29.3% of the votes. This is followed, but with a historic result, by the extreme right led by Jimmie Akesson at 20.5%, which also exceeds the Moderates of Ulf Kristersson, standing at 18.8%. Adding up the votes of the coalition parties, the left camp has a slight advantage (around 50%) over the right (48%).

We voted for the renewal of the Parliament, of the regional and municipal councils. In various parts of the country there were long queues at the polling stations for an electoral challenge to the last vote. The outgoing center-left premier, Andersson, and the leader of the Moderates, Ulf Kristersson, are vying for the highest seat of the highest in the Rosenband, the seat of government. Decisive for the fate of the new government alliance is the extreme nationalist and anti-immigration right of the Swedish Democrats, led by Akesson, projected towards a second historical place. The latest polls of the main five electoral institutes gave the left camp (between 49.6% and 51.6%) a slight advantage over the right (47.6-49.4%).

