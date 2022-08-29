Home World Sweden, ferry on fire off the coast with 300 people on board. The company: “No injuries”
Sweden, ferry on fire off the coast with 300 people on board. The company: “No injuries”

Sweden, ferry on fire off the coast with 300 people on board. The company: “No injuries”

A fire broke out on a Stena Line ferry with 300 people on board in Sweden, near the Baltic Sea island of Gotska Sandon. There are no injuries and the fire is under control: “Operations are underway, the fire is under control and we have no reports of injuries to people,” said Stefan Elfstrom, spokesman for the Stena Line ferry company. The ship had left Nynäshamn for Visby. Around 12.40 the alarm went off and a huge evacuation operation started. Three helicopters were involved in the rescue operations.

“The fire developed from the car-deck,” explained the spokesman for the Swedish maritime administration, Jonas Franzen, confirming that it is now “under control”. “We have alerted all available units and all ships in the vicinity to assist the people on board,” added Lisa Mjörning, the spokesperson for the Norwegian Maritime Administration.

In addition to the coast guard, all the other ships available in the area that have been diverted to the ferry are participating in the rescue.

