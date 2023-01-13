Listen to the audio version of the article

KIRUNA (Sweden) – The European Union inaugurated on Friday 13 January the first base on the European continent dedicated to the launch of satellites. Located in Sweden, 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, the center will serve to complement the work of the French base in Guyana. The space industry is growing rapidly, even in Europe, so much so that according to Swedish estimates there will be up to 100,000 satellites in orbit in 2040, compared to the current 5,000.

“There are many good reasons why we need to speed up the European space programme”, explained the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a conference, inaugurating the new space center with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, an appendix to a base it has existed since the 60s and has so far been used for the launch of atmospheric probes (over 600 years). “Europe has one foot in space and will keep it,” added the former German defense minister.

Complementary to central French Guiana

The new base, which required an investment of around 15 million euros, will have to complement the work of the space center in French Guiana, used so far by the European Space Agency (known by the acronym ESA). A spokesman for the Swedish company Space Swedish Corporation (SSC), which manages the center of Esrange, near the city of Kiruna, explained that it expects the first satellite launch from Sweden in the first quarter of 2024.

Space competition is on the rise. Just three days ago the launch of a space rocket from an aircraft of the private company Virgin Orbit, controlled by the British tycoon Richard Branson, failed. Other bases are popping up around Europe: in the Portuguese Azores, on the Norwegian island Andoya or in the British Shetlands. As mentioned, according to the SSC, the number of satellites in orbit should rise from 5,000 to 100,000 by 2040.

Economic weight will double between now and 2030

The economic weight of the space sector is therefore destined to double in importance between now and 2030. The Esrange base is located on an area in northern Sweden twice as large as Luxembourg. Totally uninhabited and closed to the public, the vast region must be used to recover the probes when they return to earth. The inauguration of the new base comes as the six-month period in which the Scandinavian country will preside over the European Union begins.