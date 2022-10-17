Home World Sweden, Kristersson is the new premier with the votes of the far right
Sweden, Kristersson is the new premier with the votes of the far right

The conservative Ulf Kristersson is the new Swedish premier. He was elected by an absolute majority in Parliament and, for the first time, with the votes of the far right of the Swedish Democrats of Jimmy Akesson. The parliamentarians who voted in favor of him were 176, while those who voted against were 173.

Yes to Europe, no to migrants: what Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the right who won the elections in Sweden, wants

by Daniele Castellani Perelli

His tripartite coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden prime ministers can rule as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them. After a month of talks with Swedish anti-immigration Democrats, Kristersson unveiled a deal that has given them an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics. They took 20% of the vote in the 9/11 elections.

Journey to Sölvesborg, the city without art of the Swedish post-fascists

by our correspondent Daniele Castellani Perelli

Kristersson’s center-right coalition government includes his party, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, but he said he will remain in “close cooperation” with the Swedish Democrats. In fact, the majority in Parliament depends on their support and guarantees the latter the possibility of having a say on key issues for the country.

The fake moderates of the European ultra-right: this is how they change the language so as not to scare the voters. And go to power

by Anais Ginori, Tonia Mastrobuoni, Alessandro Oppes, Daniele Castellani Perelli

See also  Ukraine. Gazprom assures: "The supply to Europe will continue regularly"

The Swedish Democrats were founded in the 1980s by right-wing extremists. They toned down their rhetoric and expelled openly racist members under the leadership of Jimmie Akesson, who took over the party in 2005. Akesson, who does not consider his party to be an extremist, said he would prefer government seats for the Swedish Democrats. but he supported the deal that would give his party an influence on government policy, including immigration and criminal justice issues. After the elections, the populist party gained the presidency of four parliamentary committees and thus the opportunity to exert greater influence in traditional Swedish politics.

Sweden, the first government is born with the support of the far right

by Daniele Castellani Perelli

