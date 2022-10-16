[The Epoch Times, October 16, 2022]Sweden has decided not to participate in a proposed joint investigation team with Denmark and Germany. The joint team was proposed to investigate the recent leak of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Mats Ljungqvist, the Swedish prosecutor involved in the criminal investigation into the pipeline leak in Sweden’s economic zone, told Reuters the country would not join Eurojust’s proposal to form joint investigation team.

According to Eurojust, the Joint Investigative Team is “one of the most advanced tools used in international cooperation in the criminal field. It consists of a legal agreement between the competent authorities of two or more countries for the purpose of conducting Criminal investigations.” There is a fixed period for the establishment of such teams, usually 12-24 months.

Joining the joint investigation team would mean that Sweden would have to share information about its own investigation into the Nord Stream leak. Sweden has always refused to disclose this information to the public, citing the fact that the information is more confidential. Yongquist told Reuters that the information, which is subject to secrecy regulations, “is directly related to national security.”

The remarks by Swedish prosecutor Jonquist came after German news site Der Spiegel reported a similar situation, citing unnamed German security sources. Sweden has rejected proposals to share with Germany and Denmark the information it found in the Nord Stream leak, the report said, saying “the level of secrecy of its findings is too high to be shared with other countries”.

Outside of this proposed formal joint investigation team, Sweden has been working with Denmark and Germany to investigate the Nord Stream leak, Yongquist noted.

According to Reuters, a spokesman for the Swedish Security Service said the security police were working closely with their counterparts in other countries as part of a criminal investigation carried out in Sweden.

A spokesman for Germany’s interior ministry told the media on Friday that the German federal police had completed their investigation into the alleged breach of the pipeline and submitted their findings.

A few days ago, on October 11, Sweden’s outgoing prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said the country could not share information with Russia about its investigation into the Nord Stream leak. “In Sweden, there is a need for secrecy about the preliminary investigation, and that applies to this case as well,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

Prior to this, the Swedish Security Agency announced on October 6 that, according to its preliminary investigation, the leak of the Nord Stream pipeline may have been caused by “severe vandalism”, and that the cause of the leak was most likely a “detonated bomb”.

four leak points

In late September, a total of four leaks were found in the Nord Stream pipeline, two each in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. This has sparked widespread misgivings, including NATO, and fears of further sabotage.

Although neither of the two Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany were running at the time of the explosion, both were filled with natural gas. The natural gas leaked to the surface and dispersed into the air. Gas supply to Nord Stream 1 has recently been stopped, while Nord Stream 2 has never been operational.

The fourth spill occurred in the waters off southern Sweden and was reported by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 29. The previous three leaks were reported on September 26. The operator of the Nord Stream network, Nord Stream, issued a statement noting that the three leaks occurred close together. It told reporters: “It is unprecedented for the offshore gas pipeline of the Nord Stream pipeline system to have three simultaneous damages on the same day.”

Before news of the three leaks was publicly reported, countries along the Nord Stream pipeline recorded a number of explosions. Earlier on September 26, seismologists recorded the first explosion southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, more powerful explosion in the northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. The explosions were also recorded by seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service told Russia’s TASS news agency on Friday that they had intelligence data on the breaches of the two pipelines. But he did not elaborate on it.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has been Russia’s main route for delivering natural gas to Europe, was closed by Russian state-owned oil and gas company Gazprom on the evening of August 19, saying it would be repaired.

In early September, Gazprom announced it would indefinitely abandon plans to restart gas deliveries to Germany via the pipeline. The reason, it added, was an unresolved oil leak from a key turbine. Russia has accused the international community of hampering routine maintenance of the pipeline due to international sanctions over the Ukrainian war.

Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was never put into operation. Germany halted certification of the gas pipeline in February, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

