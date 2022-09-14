Home World Sweden, the right wins: Social Democratic Prime Minister Andersson resigns
Sweden, the right wins: Social Democratic Prime Minister Andersson resigns

Sweden, the right wins: Social Democratic Prime Minister Andersson resigns

Now it’s official: Sweden will have a right-wing government. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, announced her resignation as prime minister which will be formalized on Thursday 15 September.

The announcement arrived on live TV while the last votes of last Sunday’s political elections were counted. The premier acknowledged the victory of the right-wing coalition, supported by Jimmie Akesson’s ultra-right Swedish Democrats.

The conservative coalition made up of Moderates, Swedish Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals is set to win 176 seats in the parliament of 349 against 173 for the center-left.

The elections mark a watershed in Swedish politics: the Democrats of Sweden, opposed to immigration and marginalized by all the main parties when they entered parliament in 2010, won 20.6% of the votes, surpassing the Moderates, who obtained 19.1%, as the main right-wing party.

Ulf Kristersson, 58, leader of the Moderates, will now start negotiations with the other parties in the coalition to create a new government of which he is a candidate to become premier. Even if the Moderates are the third force, the choice should fall on him, as the leader of the far right Jimmie Akesson would have difficulty as prime minister to find the support necessary to form the coalition.

