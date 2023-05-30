Sweden’s NATO membership is “absolutely possible” by July, Stoltenberg says

Speaking to reporters in Oslo, the capital of Norway, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said it was “absolutely possible” to reach an agreement on Sweden joining the alliance, which Turkey has so far always opposed. . Speaking of NATO’s annual meeting next July in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, Stoltenberg he said: ‘it is absolutely possible to reach a solution and allow the decision on full membership of Sweden by that date’.

Stoltenberg did not give details on why he believes a solution on Sweden’s entry into NATO is so imminent, nor on why he spoke about it in these terms just two days after the re-election of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. That is precisely the person who so far had most firmly opposed this hypothesis, accusing Sweden of hosting and supporting representatives of some Kurdish organizations, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the Turkish government considers terrorist organizations.

In recent weeks several analysts had hypothesized that after the elections in Turkey the disagreements on Sweden’s entry into NATO would be resolved, either due to an electoral defeat by Erdogan or due to his concession after a possible third re-election. In these days it also seems that there has been the beginning of dialogue between Turkey and the United States, and more generally with the rest of the alliance.

On Monday, in particular, some newspapers had spoke of a phone call between Erdogan and US President Joe Biden, in which Biden would have congratulated him on his victory in the elections and the two would have discussed both Sweden’s entry into NATO and the possibility of Turkey buying some F-16, military jets US-made that the Turkish government has been wanting to buy for some time.

It is not clear whether an agreement on Sweden’s entry into NATO depends on the buying and selling of the F-16s, as it would seem probable from the words of Biden himself, who after the phone call with Erdogan told some journalists: «I spoke to Erdogan and I congratulated him. He still wants to do something with F-16s. I told him we wanted an agreement with Sweden, so let’s do it. We’ll hear from you.” Pressed with some questions about how concrete the possibility of a deal was, Biden added that he had discussed the issue with Erdogan and said they would discuss it again next week.

Sweden’s eventual entry into NATO would be a historic event, which would mark the end of decades of neutrality, as happened to Finland, whose entry into NATO Erdogan had also opposed, to then remove the veto after various negotiations and negotiations ( Finland officially joined the alliance in early April). Both Sweden and Finland, two historically neutral countries, agreed to apply for NATO membership after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

