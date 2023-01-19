Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg was arrested by the police during a protest in Germany. (Credit: Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images)

[January 19, 2023] Swedish environmental protection girl Greta Thunberg (Greta Thunberg) was in Germany on Tuesday 17th to support a protest against energy companies expanding coal mines During the event, he was arrested by the police along with a group of environmentalists, but was released after identity checks.

Swedish environmental protection girl was arrested for participating in the German “coal village” protest

Swedish environmental protection girl Greta Thunberg (Greta Thunberg) with other demonstrators in the village of Lützelath in western North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on January 17 in solidarity with the protest against the expansion of the mine pit They were arrested and detained by the police.

She was arrested in Garzweiler 2, an opencast coal mine nine kilometers from the village, and was released after the German police completed her identity check.

Greta Thunberg traveled to an abandoned village in Luetzerath last week to support the protest against the expansion of a coal mine owned by German energy giant RWE. Protest organizers said about 35,000 people took part last weekend, while police put the figure at about 15,000.

Thunberg delivered a speech to 6,000 environmental demonstrators at the time, saying that Germany is one of the world‘s largest polluters and that the expansion of the mine pits is a betrayal of future generations.

Germany’s second largest power supplier, Rheinland Group (RWEG.DE), the owner of the coal mine, had earlier reached an agreement with the government to dismantle the village of Lützerath in exchange for a quicker cessation of coal mining and saving the original mine. Five villages planned to be destroyed.

But environmentalists believe that instead of continuing to mine more coal, Germany should focus on how to expand renewable energy.

German police said they had managed to drive all the environmental activists away over the weekend, but a small number of protesters, including Thunberg, remained at the scene until the 17th. He also pointed out that a protester jumped into the mine.

The police had warned the sit-ins that if they did not leave, they would be forcibly removed.

A police spokesman said: “Thunberg was one of a group of protesters who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped by us and left the danger zone with the group to identify them.”

tweet after release

After the Swedish environmental protection girl Greta Thunberg was released, she tweeted on January 18: “Yesterday I joined a group peacefully protesting the expansion of German coal mines. We were trapped by the police, then detained, but then in Released that night. Protecting the climate is not a crime.”

Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening. Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023

Greta Thunberg was briefly detained by local police in Germany on January 17 when she and a group of environmentalists protested against the expansion of coal mines by energy companies and staged a sit-in outside a razed village, Reuters reported. , but was released after identification.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore expressed support for Thunberg’s actions in Germany at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18.

