According to a report by the local Swedish media “Swedish Express” (Expressen) on Tuesday (October 18), the reporter of the newspaper took pictures of the fracture location of the “Nord Stream-1” natural gas pipeline at a depth of 80 meters in the Baltic Sea. Video taken by the newspaper on Monday via a remotely operated unmanned submersible showed that more than 50 meters of pipeline could be lost or buried under the seabed, the report said.

Trond Larsen, an unmanned submersible operator at Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, told the Swedish media, “From what we’ve seen, it could only be an extreme external force for such a thick metal to bend like this.”

The video also shows straight, sharp edges in some parts of the pipe, while the metal in other parts is badly deformed. Larsen noted that this external force can be seen to “have a huge impact on the seabed around the pipeline as well.”

Not long ago, Sweden announced the preliminary investigation results of the leak of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline, pointing out that the suspicion of “deliberate damage” to the pipeline has increased. The video materials released by the Swedish media today will become new evidence.

Shortly before the press release, the Copenhagen Police in Denmark also stated that preliminary investigations showed that the large-scale damage to the “North Stream-1” and “North Stream-2” pipelines was caused by violent explosions. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service and the Copenhagen Police have formed a joint investigation team to further investigate the incident.

Last week, the Russian foreign ministry said it had negotiated with the German, Danish and Swedish ambassadors to Russia over an investigation into the Nord Stream leak. And stressed that unless Russian experts are involved in the investigation of the leak, Russia will not admit any “results”.

