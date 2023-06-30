Home » Swiatek retires, Bronzetti in the final in Bad Homburg without playing
Swiatek retires, Bronzetti in the final in Bad Homburg without playing

Swiatek retires, Bronzetti in the final in Bad Homburg without playing

Iga Swiatek withdraws from the Bad Homburg tournament and for Lucia Bronzetti the doors of the final open wide, the first of her career on grass. “I spent a restless night due to fever and possible food poisoning, today I’m not able to play and I need to take better care of myself”, the message of the Pole, number 1 in the world.

ON THE GRASS

It would have been the first match between Bronzetti and the best player in the world, who will therefore appear at Wimbledon – where she will face the Chinese Lin Zhu in the first round, while Lucia will face Jaqueline Cristian – with three games played on grass in the season. The Italian tennis player can thus go on the hunt for the second title of her career at the WTA level, after the one a few weeks ago on the clay of Rabat in the final against Julia Grabher: before this tournament in Bad Homburg, Bronzetti had only won one match on the circuit on the ‘grass, two also counting the 125 in Gaiba last year. And thanks to the final reached, she will be sure to open next week in the top-50, improving her best ranking.

