Swiss central bank raises rates and studies plan to strengthen banks

The Swiss central bank raised interest rates and does not rule out further increases during the year. The Swiss institute is also moving to strengthen the banks, trying to learn from the crisis that has shaken Credit Suisse and adopt appropriate measures for the resilience of the banks. The institute expects GDP to rise by 1% in 2023, as already estimated in March.

The Swiss squeeze comes at the same time as that of Norway, with the Oslo central bank fresh from a new rate hike to 3.75%.

Switzerland, rate hike to 1.75%. Possible new squeezes

On the cost of money, the Swiss central bank raised rates by 25 basis points to 1.75% to counter inflationary pressure and does not rule out further increases in the future. “To ensure price stability in the medium term, it cannot be ruled out that further interest rate hikes may become necessary,” the statement reads.

As far as banks are concerned, the central institute has signaled that “it is essential to draw lessons from the Credit Suisse crisis”, reads a report. «But the cause of this crisis was not a macroeconomic shock as assumed in the stress scenarios. Rather, it was the result of repeated domestic accidents.”

The capital requirements were “necessary”, but “not sufficient”, indicates this report, according to which the so-called AT1 bonds, complex instruments put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, have helped to absorb losses only “when the point of no sustainability was imminent” so that “state intervention was necessary”. An analysis must therefore be made regarding the measures applicable to banks deemed too big to fail, stresses the Bank.