Swiss intellectual Tariq Ramadan acquitted in an ongoing trial in Geneva in which he was accused of rape

Prominent Swiss intellectual Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of a rape charge in an ongoing trial in Geneva, Switzerland. Ramadan had been denounced by a woman for an alleged sexual assault committed in 2008 in a hotel room in Geneva. In addition to the acquittal, the court ordered that the canton of Geneva pay 151,000 Swiss francs in compensation (about 154,000 euros) to Ramadan. The woman who had accused him has announced that she will appeal.

In recent years Ramadan had been accused by several women of rape: in addition to the woman who had reported him in Switzerland, there had been four others who had reported him in Paris, France. Ramadan was formally indicted for these charges but a trial against him has not yet begun. For two of these charges in January 2018 he had been arrested on a preventive basis and released after nine months after the Paris Court of Appeal had granted him bail. Ramadan has always denied all allegations.

Tariq Ramadan is 60 years old, was born in Geneva and is the grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Egyptian party. In addition to having been a professor of contemporary Islamic sciences at Oxford University, he has often been featured on television and is highly esteemed by part of the Muslim world, but also criticized by Christian and atheist intellectuals for his views on political Islam, and often accused of leniency and ambiguity with Islamist fanaticism.