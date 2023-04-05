Swisscom takes 1st place in the CHIP mobile network test. For the eighth time in a row, the specialist magazine awarded the Swiss operator the award for the best mobile network in Switzerland. In addition to the overall ranking, Swisscom also leads in all other categories, including “best 5G network”. The large number of test wins demonstrates that Swisscom is ready to offer the best quality network and service.

Also this year, Stwisscom performed better than all other Swiss operators in the mobile network test conducted by the specialized magazine CHIP. “I am very satisfied with the excellent result in the CHIP network test. It is the best reward for our continued efforts to improve the network and demonstrates that our customers communicate on the best network» he comments Christoph AeschlimannCEO of Swisscom.

Swisscom leads in all categories

Over the course of several weeks, CHIP conducted various surveys throughout the country. Swisscom wins in all categories: “5G”, “Internet”, “Telephony” and “Long-distance trains”. This year’s edition paid special attention to 5G networks. For the first time, in fact, CHIP performed the measurements using only smartphones with 5G activated and focusing on two judgment criteria: performance and availability of 5G. Swisscom is first in the category “best 5G network” with a clear lead over all competitors.

In his article, CHIP writes: «The result of our test leaves no room for doubt: Swisscom has the best network in Switzerland with a score of 1.1, practically unbeatable in a rating system ranging from 1.0 to 6.0 and in which 1.0 is the best score. But that’s not all: Swisscom is first in all the categories examined. It offers the best mobile internet and the best telephone network, as well as taking first place in our special rankings dedicated to long-distance trains and the new 5G technology, in the latter case even with the best score overall: 1.0. This excellent rating is fully deserved if we think that Swisscom also fares well in comparison with the networks of Germany and Austria, boasting the highest download speeds in the German-speaking countries and the fewest errors.»

Best network and best service

In addition to the award-winning mobile network, Swisscom also excels in terms of service: after the shops and the app, the Swisscom hotline was also rated the best in Switzerland by connect. Swisscom customers can therefore rely on the best quality network and service.

Major investments in further strengthening of the network

The constant increase in mobile data consumption is putting Swisscom to the test, as it continuously expands its mobile network for the benefit of its customers. With 99% network coverage on 4G and 5G (up to 1 Gbit/s) and 74% on 5G+ up to 2 Gbit/s, the Swisscom mobile network ensures the best mobile communications in Switzerland.