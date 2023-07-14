Switzerland and Austria Join “European Sky Shield Initiative” Amid Controversy

The Swiss Federal Council recently announced that Switzerland and Austria have agreed to join the “European Sky Shield Initiative” in a memorandum of understanding signed by the three countries, which also includes Germany. The initiative aims to strengthen European air defense cooperation, but it has faced criticism and controversy due to the involvement of neutral countries like Switzerland and Austria.

Switzerland and Austria, known for their long-held neutrality, have clarified their reservations on their participation in the initiative. However, critics argue that this move violates their neutrality and could make them militarily dependent on foreign countries and NATO, potentially making them targets for attacks.

Werner Gartenmann, a member of the Swiss neutralist lobby group Support Switzerland, expressed concerns about Switzerland’s decision to join the initiative, stating that it goes against Switzerland’s strictly neutral stance. Gartenmann fears that this could compromise Switzerland’s independence and security.

The “European Sky Shield Initiative” was proposed by Germany in October 2022 to enhance the air defense capabilities of NATO European member states. It aims to build a multi-level integrated air defense system through joint procurement of equipment. So far, 17 European countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium, have joined the initiative. The addition of Austria and Switzerland will increase the number of member countries to 19.

According to Guo Xiaobing, director of the Arms Control Research Center of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, Austria and Switzerland joined the initiative to fill air defense loopholes and strengthen their own air defense capabilities. This decision represents a major change in their tradition of neutrality and is a response to the escalating geopolitical tensions between Europe and Russia.

While strengthening European defense autonomy is currently a consensus among European countries, there are significant internal differences regarding the “European Sky Shield Initiative.” Germany, as the main advocate, seeks to use its own systems and equipment, whereas France and Italy prefer their jointly developed system. Eastern European countries, like Poland, are more inclined to cooperate directly with the United States and purchase American weapons.

The initiative faces challenges in terms of coordination and cooperation with NATO, as well as opposition from France, Italy, and other countries. There are concerns that the initiative may further increase Europe’s dependence on the United States and its existing equipment.

It is evident that the road towards European defense autonomy is complex and lengthy. Europe needs to navigate its internal differences and external constraints to establish a mature autonomous defense system. The involvement of Switzerland and Austria in the “European Sky Shield Initiative” highlights both the desire for stronger defense cooperation and the challenges associated with maintaining neutrality in a changing security landscape.

