Switzerland bans the export of its Leopards from Germany to Ukraine: “It would violate our neutrality”

Il Swiss Federal Council decided today, based on his own national legislation on the neutralityto prohibit the re-export of about a hundred tanks Leopard 1 A5 in Ukraine. The news was reported during the day by the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

These tanks had been purchased from Ruaga Swiss arms manufacturer, from Italy in 2016 at a cost of 4.5 million euros entered the coffers of Defense Industries Agencya company controlled by Ministry of Defence. The goal of the Swiss government was to renovate them to then resell them or possibly use them as spare parts. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, they have regained centrality and strategic importance, given the strong pressure from the administration Biden and of the European institutions on the supply of arms to Kiev.

According to what has been learned, last April Ruag submitted its request to the State Secretariat for the Swiss Economy (SECO) to re-export the Leopard tanks in Germania. In the hypothesis that emerged, on Swiss orders these tanks would have had to leave Italian territory to end up in German territory, where they would then have been refurbished to be exported to Ukraine. In this sense, the sentence pronounced by was emblematic Armin Papergermanaging director of Rheinmetalla German arms manufacturer who, answering some questions relating to the matter posed by some Swiss journalists, said: “Yes, yes, we bought the Leopard 1, but in Italy”.

With today’s decision, it emerges in final that the property of the tanks is currently still Swiss although they are located in Italian territory at a military depot of Vercelli. Switzerland itself would not be willing to sell them so as not to violate its own law on military equipment, which would interrupt the historic line of international neutrality that characterizes the Swiss state.