Switzerland, climate activist glues his hands to a TV set. The conductor goes on a rampage- Corriere TV

The presenter scolded the man, who barged in during a political debate

(LaPresse) A climate activist of the “Extinction Rebellion” group in Switzerland it stuck hands to the television set of a political debate relating to the municipal elections of the city of Geneva. the presenter, Jeremy Seydouxscolded the man and tried to keep the program going while technicians tried to take the activist away using solvent: «It’s a shame, she has no right to be on this set.”Seydoux said. The staff then managed to detach the protester from the desk and lift him by weight. (LaPresse)

May 1, 2023 – Updated May 1, 2023, 4:35 pm

