LUGANO – The cold season is approaching and the Swiss she finds herself absolutely unprepared to face autumn and winter, due to the serious shortages of electricity. But do not worry, you can always give vent to the imagination to avoid increases in bills which many citizens would struggle to keep up with. Here, then, is that the Minister of the Environment, the 61-year-old socialist Simonetta Sommarugait comes out, in an interview with the newspaper daily scoreboard in Zurich, with the proposal, for cohabiting couples, to take a shower together.