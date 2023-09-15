Switzerland offers 50,000 euros to whoever moves to the village | Info

The Swiss village of Albinen in the canton of Valais has decided to pay people to move there.

The Swiss village of Albinen in the canton of Valais is offering more than 50,000 euros to families willing to move to 1,300 meters above sea level. where untouched nature will welcome them. This colorful village, located on a mountain slope, has been facing the problem of depopulation in recent years due to lack of work, and since it has only about 200 inhabitants, the swiss government decided to pay people to move.

The government offers 25.000 EUR for an adult, 50.000 euros for a family of two and additional 10.000 euros per child. However, there are a few conditions you must meet.

All those who want to come and live here from their work they must be under 45 years old. Aside from, they must remain living in the village for at least 10 years. You must invest the received financial support in the purchase of real estate with a minimum value of 200.000 euros and it must become your permanent home, not a second residence. If you violate the terms, you will have to pay the money back to the state.



In addition, in order to apply, you must be a Swiss citizen or have a permanent residence permit (Permit C). For those coming from a country that is a member of the European Union, the permit can be obtained in five years.

