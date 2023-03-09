A cellist considered very close to Putin, a trial and $50 million in money laundering charges. Money that could be of Vladimir Putin. A judicial dispute that opened in Swiss and which involves four former managers of the branch of Zurich of the Russian institute Gazprombankall accused of having helped the musician Sergei Rolduginnicknamed the cellist of the tsar who is also said to be the godfather of his daughter, to launder 50 million dollars that could belong to Putin. Roldugin, became famous but without earning large sums, he once said to the New York Times not to be a businessman. And certainly not a millionaire. Yet it appears that he deposited $50 million in Swiss accounts between 2014 and 2016, with no credible explanation as to where the money came from.

The huge capital attributable to him was revealed for the first time by the media involved in the international investigation into the Panama Papersincluding the Bbc. On that occasion they had been discovered suspicious transactions involving the Russian musician’s offshore companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as his Swiss bank accounts. Enough for ai to open an investigation magistrates. In the trial of the former bankers, in particular, the investigators speculated that the controversial cellist acted as a “portfolio of Putin“, funneling funds through bogus companies a Cipro e Panama in the Gazprombank Of Zurich. I quattro defendants they are accused of failing due diligence testing, checking or turning a blind eye to the real source of his money. Swiss law, in fact, provides that banks are required to refuse or close accounts if they have doubts about the account holder. And this is especially true in the case of politically exposed persons. In the case of Rodulginamong other things, the alert would have been even more necessary because Russia, since 2014, has been subjected to a rigid regime of sanctions due to the annexation of the Crimea.

In court the four defendants pleaded not guilty, but since the case erupted Gazprombank closed its activities in Swiss e Roldugin ended up on the black list of the Swiss authorities. Who have worked very hard in recent years to erase the image of a country where even the dirtiest money can become white.

No one really knows how much wealth is Putin and his circle. His salary declared is just over one hundred thousand dollars. But there are rumors that his fortuna it could be more than $120 billion. Carefully hidden in a complex web of shell companies and buddy accounts. As in those of the cellist of the tsar.