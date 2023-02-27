Home World Switzerland remains allergic to the grip of inflation (thanks to the super franc)
World

Switzerland remains allergic to the grip of inflation (thanks to the super franc)

by admin
Switzerland remains allergic to the grip of inflation (thanks to the super franc)

Switzerland remains allergic to inflation. Here too, prices have risen in the last year, but the Swiss inflation rate remains significantly lower overall than in most developed countries. According to the OECD, annual inflation in 2022 was 2.8% in Switzerland, 7.9% in the United Kingdom, 8% in the United States, 8.4% in the Eurozone. Last August, the increase in Swiss consumer prices peaked at 3.5%, but in the following months there was a gradual…

See also  The collapse of 12 floors in Miami triggers a large-scale search and rescue operation (photo) | Chengrong Miami | Apartment | Collapse | Rescue | Current Affairs

You may also like

TUA / breaking latest news-Lanciano line: anomaly in...

5G networks open to developers, the example of...

Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian towns in the...

Shooting, 52-year-old shot in the street and died...

In Venezuela children are taught to hide and...

Gray Merino, Airu, Green Prato, Liher, The Excavator,...

new activation cost for landline customers

Between army invasions and settler ‘pogroms,’ the West...

The full text of Elly Schlein’s speech after...

Spacer’s Choice Edition, arrives in a week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy