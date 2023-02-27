Listen to the audio version of the article

Switzerland remains allergic to inflation. Here too, prices have risen in the last year, but the Swiss inflation rate remains significantly lower overall than in most developed countries. According to the OECD, annual inflation in 2022 was 2.8% in Switzerland, 7.9% in the United Kingdom, 8% in the United States, 8.4% in the Eurozone. Last August, the increase in Swiss consumer prices peaked at 3.5%, but in the following months there was a gradual…