Switzerland Tops List of Best Countries for Second Consecutive Year in 2023 Ranking

Switzerland has been named the best country of 2023 for the second year in a row, according to the “Best Countries of 2023” ranking. The ranking, conducted by US News & World Report, WPP, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, evaluated 87 countries on 73 different attributes grouped into 10 subclassifications. Switzerland stood out in areas such as entrepreneurship, quality of life, openness to business, and social purposes. This is the sixth time Switzerland has claimed the top spot.

Canada moved up to second place, while Sweden and Australia secured the third and fourth spots, respectively. The United States fell one place to fifth, experiencing its most significant drop in the open for business subclassification. New Zealand and the Netherlands returned to the top 10 after a year’s absence.

According to the ranking, a country’s economy and potential for success in areas such as trade, travel, and investment depend on how it is perceived globally. The Best Countries Ranking and Report aim to offer policymakers and residents insights into their country’s perceived value and qualitative characteristics.

Switzerland’s success in the ranking is attributed to its business strength, quality of life, and positive global image. David Roth, president of WPP BAV, highlighted Switzerland’s transformation towards an economy increasingly rooted in precision science and technology.

The ranking was compiled based on a survey of over 17,000 global citizens from 36 countries, including business leaders, educated individuals, and representative citizens. The survey was conducted from March to June 2023.

For the complete list and more details of the study and methodology, interested readers can refer here.