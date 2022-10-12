An unusual case of discrimination took place in Switzerland. Federal law currently grants widowed wives a pension for the rest of their lives. The problem is that the same does not happen if the person who loses the spouse is the husband: they will be guaranteed an annuity but only in the presence of minor children, but only until they reach eighteen years of age. The case, as reported by the journalist Mia Ceran’s The Essential podcast, particularly concerned a man, Max Peler, who went to seek justice up to the European Court of Human Rights.

Peler’s wife lost her life in an accident in the 1990s, leaving her 41-year-old husband and two little daughters aged just 2 and 4. The man, resident in the canton of Appenzell, decided to leave his job to devote himself full time to his family and therefore began to receive state support. Things went this way for 16 years, until December 2010, when Peler was 57. Since then no pension has been paid to him, with the aggravating circumstance that the man, after many years of inactivity, was completely out of the labor market.

This pension would not have been canceled if the widower had been a woman. After a 2020 ruling by the Small Chamber of the ECHR, the case was re-examined in Strasbourg at the Swiss request. In the second instance judgment of the Court published on 11 October it is emphasized that the widower no longer received an annuity based on sex alone, in violation of the principle of non-discrimination enshrined in Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

As can be seen from the judgment, Switzerland argued in its appeal that equality between men and women has not yet been achieved with regard to paid employment and the distribution of roles between couples.

For this reason, it was justified to assume that the husband cared for his wife, especially if there were children to look after. On this basis, according to the Swiss argument, the greater protection of widows than widowers would be legitimate, since the difference in treatment is not based on stereotypes, but on social reality.

However, the ECHR did not accept this argument, reiterating instead that widespread social customs are no longer sufficient to justify different treatment on the basis of gender, regardless of whether it is for the benefit of women or men. The widower was in the same position as many widows of securing their livelihood after the youngest child reaches the age of majority.

The man had already tried to appeal to the justice of his country, but in May 2012 the Swiss Federal Court had rejected the appeal. On the other hand, the law had been applied exactly in its terms and it was argued that the legislator had explicitly made a gender-specific distinction in the Federal Law on Old Age and Survivors’ Insurance (AVS) which was not based on biological or biological differences. of another nature. The Swiss judges also added that Peler was aware of the expiration of his pension and that he should have organized more in advance to look for a new job (which at more than 50 is quite tough).

In regulating the pensions for widowers, the federal chambers had deliberately adopted a provision contrary to the principle of equality and, therefore, to the federal constitution, they had established the supreme judges of Lausanne. In its judgment, the ECHR stresses that it has taken into account these considerations, as well as the failed reforms of the relevant legislation.

Switzerland will therefore be required to pay the widower € 5,000 as compensation and reimburse another € 16,500 for procedural costs. Meanwhile, the Swiss parliament has begun to amend existing legislation. The current disparity in treatment between widows and widowers will have to be eliminated.

The limited entitlement to a widower’s pension is based on the concept that the husband pays for his wife’s living expenses. In the event that she takes care of the childcare for years, the obligation to return to the world of work is irrecoverable, the Swiss legislator had considered.

The text of the law under indictment is clearly the son of a different era, in which it was taken for granted that a single woman could not provide for the care of children and at the same time work to support them, while the question was different for men. But societies evolve faster than codes. Peler is now 69 years old and it can be said that he has won his battle and perhaps his case will bring an improvement in the lives of many. The news is very controversial in Switzerland not only for the issue of gender discrimination, but also because the country often disputes with the European courts and for their tendency to express themselves on issues that they consider to be of state competence.