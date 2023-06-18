Home » Switzerland’s green turnaround: towards the «Yes» in the referendum to save the glaciers
Switzerland's green turnaround: towards the «Yes» in the referendum to save the glaciers

Switzerland’s green turnaround: towards the «Yes» in the referendum to save the glaciers

Minimum tax for large international corporate groups, a new law to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and an amendment to the law on Covid-19: these are the three issues on which the Swiss have spoken today, in a vote at the federal level . Polling stations were closed at 12 across the country.

The first data has arrived: towards victory for the «Yes»

According to initial estimates by the research institute gfs.bern, the Swiss voted overwhelmingly in favor of the law which aims to make the Alpine country carbon-neutral, i.e. climate neutrality, by 2050. The “Yes” obtained 58.7% in the referendum.

The vote in favor of the introduction of a 15% tax on large international companies would instead have garnered 79.4% of the votes, according to projections by the Tamedia press group.

The new climate measures

The climate question introduces new climate measures to drastically reduce the wealthy Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The referendum was triggered by a campaign by scientists and conservationists to save Switzerland’s iconic glaciers, which are melting at an alarming rate.

