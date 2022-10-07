The Symposium on the theme “Holy virtue today” promoted by the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See opened on 3 October at the Academia di San Augustine in Rome, with experts from different disciplines discussing the contemporary meaning of heroic holiness, and A discussion of holy reputation in the digital age. The meeting will end on October 6.

(Vatican News Network)The Symposium titled “Holy Today”, promoted by the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See, will take place from 3 to 6 October at the Academia di San Augustine in Rome. Participants included members of the Congregation for the Congregation, experts and scholars from academia around the world, and representatives of the cultural and media sectors. Card Marcello Semeraro, Minister of the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See, presided over the opening ceremony on October 3, and introduced the two main topics to be discussed at the symposium.

On the first topic, “Christian valor in eternity and reality”, Card Semelaro explained, is how to discern the virtues required for “qualified holiness”. In order to achieve perfection, according to Card. St. Neumann, we must “perform our daily duties” in the sparse and ordinary Christian life.

The second topic discussed at the symposium was “Holy Reputation in the Digital Age”. Card Semelaro explained that attesting to a true and widespread “reputation of holiness” has always been a fundamental requirement for the initiation of beatification and canonization. “In recent decades, however, this pre-screening seems to have taken a back seat,” said the cardinal. For this reason, the Minister of the Congregation for the Consecration of the Holy See mentions that the ministry will cooperate with the letter sent to the global bishops on 31 May 2021. Letter. The letter recommends “to verify the authenticity of the candidate’s holiness and to combine it with his exemplary character and realism”. The issue is relevant and the digital age presents new and urgent challenges, says the cardinal : “I don’t believe the saints will have a lot of ‘likes’ for him on social platforms. “

In the ensuing days of the conference, participants held in-depth and extensive discussions on their two topics. On October 6, the last day of the conference, all participants will be received by the Pope.

