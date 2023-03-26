See what are the symptoms of anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa.

Source: Beautiful and Happy

Eating disorders are psychiatric disorders, and the most common among them are anorexia and bulimia nervosa, warns psychiatrist and psychotherapist Marija Đurović for K1 TV.

“There are also some other atypical forms of these disorders or some other forms of the disease such as overeating accompanied by psychological disturbances, vomiting accompanied by psychological disturbances or some other unspecified disorders, such as night eating syndrome,” states Đurović.

Overeating, he explains, means taking food without feeling hungry.

“For example, if he feels sad, upset, abandoned. So there is a big difference between normal hunger and emotional overeating or hunger. Bulimia nervosa has some elements of that overeating and is characterized by a craving for food and impulsivity in the sense that the person at that moment has to to eat a larger amount of food. It is believed that a person can consume up to 15,000 calories during bulimic attacks,” she stated and added that she is sometimes accompanied by physical symptoms such as abdominal bloating, but on the other hand, by feelings of guilt and shame.

“In people with bulimia nervosa, it happens that the person vomits for this reason. In atypical bulimia, there is no vomiting and it leads to obesity,” explains Dr. Đurović and adds that anorexia can appear even at the age of 10.

“Anorexia most often appears in the period of early adolescence. It is most often a pre-epidemic between the ages of 12 and 14. Bulimia appears somewhat later in the period of middle and late adolescence, which means in the period of 15, 16, 20 years. And these are not exclusively diseases of the female population, anywhere from five to 10 percent of those affected by this disease are men,” she adds.

Also, the clinical picture in both men and women is the same and explains that the difference is only in the prognosis, i.e. research shows that men recover in a shorter time.

