Do you know how to recognize anxiety? These are her symptoms!

Izvor: Srdjan Randjelovic/Shutterstock.com

Researchers from the Faculty of Medicine in Indiana, USA, are on the threshold of discovering that the blood test, in addition to the well-known parameters (leukocytes, platelets, erythrocytes…), could also reveal the potential presence of anxiety, with which more and more people nowadays meets.

According to psychiatry specialist prof. Dr. Igor Pantić, anxiety represents an emotional state that is associated with discomfort, a state of uncertainty, tension, and anticipation. Also, as he pointed out, people often confuse anxiety with fear.

“Anxiety, unlike a fear, is not directed towards a specific object or situation, but is more diffuse. We all have anxiety in us and we have all experienced it at one or more times in our lives. This does not mean that we have a mental disorder , but if it is excessive, if it interferes with normal functioning, then it can be pathological”the doctor explained.

He referred to the research mentioned above and said that today there is no routine test that is done for the purpose of diagnosing an anxiety disorder, but it is set in a conversation with the patient and based on the medical history.

Also, according to doctors, anxiety disorders peak in the younger population, in adolescence. The problem arises when it is not diagnosed in time, but the patient usually “keeps quiet and suffers”, and then it is discovered much later, in the 40s.

The main feature of anxiety is fear and excessive worry. In addition, the most common symptoms of anxiety disorders are:

• A feeling of nervousness, restlessness and tension

• Experience impending danger

• Feeling weak and tired

• Difficulty in concentration

• Disturbed sleep

• Inability to control worry

• Avoiding certain places and situations

• Experience of guilt

• Experience of inadequacy

In addition to the above symptoms, physical symptoms are also characteristic of anxiety:

• heart beating

• muscle tension

• sweating

• shortness of breath

• moist and cold palms

• pressure in the head

• headache

• dizziness

• experience of suffocation

• chest pain

If you feel some of the first symptoms of anxiety, do not be ashamed to seek help, but contact experts who will help you in an adequate way.

