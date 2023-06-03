Symptoms of bowel problems | Magazine

Few people know the unusual symptoms that indicate a problem with the intestines.

The work of the intestines can tell a lot about the state of health. The most common symptoms that indicate that there is a problem with the work of the intestines are bloating, nausea, constipation and sudden weight change. There are some other lesser-known symptoms that can indicate an irregular bowel function. In addition, poorer gut health can be linked to some more serious health conditions, but here are three symptoms to look out for:

Blisters are not necessarily a bad thing, but if you have them often, you should check your health. This is especially true for people who feel bloated after certain foods, because it means that the intestines are not breaking down food properly. The cause is intolerance to certain foods, and it occurs when people lack a sufficient amount of the enzyme called lactase, which helps digest lactose. In addition, pay attention to the shape of the chair.

Skin problems

One of the symptoms that indicates that you have digestive problems is changes in the skin. Refined sugar and saturated fat in larger amounts cause an imbalance of gut bacteria that can cause acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and dandruff.

Mood swings

Our mental health is closely related to our physical health. Thus, any problem with digestion can cause stress, depression and similar mental conditions. An imbalance between microorganisms, i.e. an increase in the so-called bad bacteria in the intestines, causes the disorder. This is because the intestines are responsible for about 90 percent of the production of serotonin, the so-called happy hormone.

